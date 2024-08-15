Michael Harris hits grand slam in 1st at-bat in injury return, Braves rout Giants 13-2

Grant Holmes (1-0) had six strikeouts in seven innings in his first career victory. The 28-year-old rookie allowed eight hits and two runs. Former Giants pitcher Luke Jackson and Jimmy Herget retired three batters each to finish the game.

Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also homered for Atlanta in the Braves’ third consecutive victory over the Giants.

San Francisco used outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to pitch the ninth inning. Yastrzemski threw 29 pitches and allowed two runs, two hits and three walks.

Tyler Fitzgerald hit his 14th home run of the season and 16th of his career for the Giants. Fitzgerald and late Hall of Famer Willie Mays are the only players in franchise history to hit at least 16 home runs in their first 60 career games. Mays had 17.

Olson hit his 21st home run off Sean Hjelle in the third. Riley connected off Erik Miller in the fifth.

Jarred Kelenic added a two-run double for Atlanta in the sixth, and Murphy hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

That was enough support for Holmes, who had never pitched beyond five innings in any of his previous three starts.

“I was thinking tonight the last time I threw seven innings was 2017 (in the minors),” Holmes said. “So it was pretty cool to do that in the big leagues.”

The Giants have lost four straight. They continued to struggle offensively and stranded eight runners, leaving the bases loaded in the third.

Ray ran into trouble right away when he hit the first two batters with pitches. After Marcel Ozuna struck out looking, Ray walked Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia to force one run in. Following a mound visit by the Giants, Harris pushed the lead to 5-0 with his sixth home run of the season.

“That’s a way to make your entrance,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s just good to have him in there. He’s one of our guys and we’ve missed him. So it’s good to get him back out there and running around.”

Ray lasted only 2/3 of an inning, matching the shortest start of his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Jorge Soler left the game with a tight left hamstring and is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday. … Harris had missed 52 games with a strained left hamstring. To make room, Atlanta optioned OF Eli White to Triple-A Gwinnett … Snitker said that RHP Reynaldo Lopez (right arm inflammation) will likely be activated early next week.

Giants: IF Marco Luciano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. OF Grant McCray was called up. … RHP Tristan Beck (vascular arm surgery) pitched three innings and threw 48 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (10-8, 3.32 ERA) was set to face LHP Max Fried (7-6, 3.56) in the series finale Thursday.

