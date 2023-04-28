X

Michael Harris activated from injured list by Atlanta Braves

By LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Michael Harris II was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday ahead of a four-game series against the New York Mets.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base against San Diego on April 6. Harris missed 19 games and was activated after two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.

He was slotted to bat ninth.

“He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and a big player for us and he had two really good solid rehab starts,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “Physically he was really good. He was sliding. He was doing everything we want to see him to do. We figure he’s been out long enough, it’s time to get him back working.”

Harris was 5 for 23 this season before getting hurt.

He hit .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs to become the ninth Brave to win Rookie of the Year and first since Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2018. Harris signed a $73 million, eight contract running through 2030.

To clear a spot for Harris, Atlanta activated outfielder Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

