Miami women knock off No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39

Miami dominated the first half, particularly on the defensive end, and led 26-12 at the break. The Yellow Jackets made three baskets in the first half, shooting 13% (3 for 23), and half of their points came from the foul line where they made 6 of 8.

Georgia Tech played even with Miami through the first several minutes of the second half, but the Hurricanes’ lead reached 15 points when Erjavec hit a 3-pointer for a 37-22 advantage with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. Miami went on to lead 42-25 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made three 3-pointers late in the period to get as close as 49-39.