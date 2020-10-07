Miami will look to even series with Atlanta in Game 2

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will look to increase their lead in the NLDS to two games in Game 2 against the Marlins Wednesday.

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team batting average of .239 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud has lead them with an average of .417

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team slugging percentage of .386 this postseason, Miguel Rojas leads them with a mark of .600 in 10 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .632.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .465.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsMarlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).

