Miami-Wake Forest offers key weekend game on ACC slate

LOOKING AHEAD

Virginia (15-9, 9-5) still appears to face an uphill climb to position itself for an NCAA Tournament bid, but Monday's last-second win at No. 7 Duke marked a third straight win. The Cavaliers visit Virginia Tech on Monday.

The next day, the Demon Deacons visit the Blue Devils in another key matchup of teams near the top of the standings.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Things haven't gone particularly smoothly for Syracuse, but senior guard Buddy Boeheim continues to put up big numbers.

Nicknamed “Buddy Buckets” during his late-season tear last year, the 6-foot-6 guard is No. 2 in the league in scoring (19.1 points) while ranking second in free-throw percentage (.897) and second in made 3s per game (2.75).

The Orange (13-11, 7-6) visit Virginia Tech on Saturday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

This week marks the first time Clemson is playing three league games in five days since February 1991. ... Notre Dame's win Wednesday against Louisville allowed the Fighting Irish to match their best start since joining the ACC in 2013-14. The 2014-15 team also started 10-3 on the way to winning the ACC Tournament. ... The Demon Deacons' 10 league wins are their most since winning 11 in 2009. ... Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor has made 24 of 45 3-pointers (.533) in his last seven games, and ranks third nationally on the season at .469.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 North Carolina State have gained some separation at the top of the league standings.

The Wolfpack’s win Monday against No. 11 Georgia Tech dropped the Yellow Jackets two games back in the loss column. The same is true of No. 18 Notre Dame with its loss last weekend at Florida State.

The Wolfpack (22-3, 13-1) needed overtime to win at Boston College on Thursday night. The Cardinals (22-2, 12-1) added a win when their game against Virginia was canceled due to the Cavaliers having travel issues, leading to a Virginia forfeit.

The Cardinals still have two games ahead against the Fighting Irish — the first coming Sunday — as well as next week’s trip to No. 23 North Carolina. There are no AP Top 25 teams remaining on the Wolfpack's regular-season schedule.

Caption Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes disputes a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Allison Lee Isley

Caption Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga reacts to call during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

Caption Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) celebrates with fellow guards Kihei Clark (0) and Armaan Franklin (4) after he hit a 3-point shot with under three seconds for the go ahead and eventual game-winning points late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward

Caption Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) congratulates Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half of the team's 89-82 victory over North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Ethan Human/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Ethan Hyman

Caption North Carolina State guard Diamond Johnson (0) drives past Boston College guard Marnelle Garraud during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm