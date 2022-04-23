ajc logo
Miami visits Atlanta with 2-1 series lead

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
13 hours ago
The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Hawks won the last meeting 111-110 on April 22 led by 24 points from Trae Young, while Tyler Herro scored 24 points for the Heat.

The Hawks have gone 26-26 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks second in the league shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Gorgui Dieng shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 13-3 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami averages 110.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Duncan Robinson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 10.9 points. Jimmy Butler is shooting 56.3% and averaging 25.8 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).

Heat: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program.

Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine.

Credit: Sierra Pape

Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant.

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

