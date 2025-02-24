Miami visits Atlanta following Herro's 40-point game

Miami Heat (26-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 226.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Atlanta Hawks after Tyler Herro scored 40 points in the Heat's 120-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Hawks have gone 19-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 54.1 points in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.
The Heat are 5-3 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Miami averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 13-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The 117.0 points per game the Hawks average are 6.1 more points than the Heat allow (110.9). The Heat's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson Daniels is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 30.7 points over the last 10 games.
Andrew Wiggins is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Heat. Herro is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 125.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points per game.
Heat: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: out (personal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
