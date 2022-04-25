ajc logo
Miami tries to clinch series in game 5

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The Heat won the last matchup 110-86 on April 24 led by 36 points from Jimmy Butler, while De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Hawks.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami ranks fourth in the NBA giving up only 105.6 points per game while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 26-26 in conference play. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from downtown. Gorgui Dieng leads the Hawks shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

