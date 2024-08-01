Miami transfer QB Cam Ward is preseason pick for ACC player of the year

Georgia News

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year
7 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miami quarterback Cam Ward was the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, the conference announced Thursday.

Ward transferred from Washington State and threw for 6,963 yards with 48 touchdowns in two seasons with the Cougars. He was the top choice on 71 ballots of 170 attendees at last week's ACC Kickoff preseason media days, outdistancing North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton — a returning Associated Press second-team All-American.

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter was third with 15 votes. He was also the top vote-getter on the preseason all-ACC team with 129 votes. North Carolina State receiver Kevin Concepcion was the top vote-getter for the offense with 119 votes, while Hampton (114) was the only other player to earn at least 100 votes. Ward was the top quarterback with 85 votes.

Miami had a league-best five players make the team, followed by Florida State with four and Clemson with three.

The ACC's three new schools were represented on the preseason all-conference team with California running back Jaydn Ott, Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor and SMU running back Brashard Smith as specialist.

The league announced reigning champion Florida State as the preseason ACC favorite on Wednesday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

