ajc logo
X

Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to open the Eastern Conference first round

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Miami went 3-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Heat won the last regular season meeting 113-109 on April 9 led by 24 points from Bam Adebayo, while Trae Young scored 35 points for the Hawks.

The Heat are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

The Hawks are 9-7 against the rest of the division. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (calf), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
16h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
5h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
4h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
7h ago
The Latest
Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs
37m ago
Heat open their quest for a title Sunday, with Hawks in way
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top