Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

The Heat are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

The Hawks are 9-7 against the rest of the division. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (calf), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.