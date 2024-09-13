Miami high schools produced more players on NFL rosters in Week 1 than any other city

“High school programs play a crucial role in developing NFL talent by instilling skills, discipline, and character,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben, a 12-year NFL veteran who went to Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. “We continue to see the remarkable influence that high school programs have in shaping the future of NFL talent.

“The schools on this list are more than just high school football powerhouses; they are communities where young athletes learn the skills, discipline, and character necessary to excel at the highest levels of the game. It’s a testament to the dedication of coaches, mentors, and families who help these players reach their full potential, demonstrating once again that the path to the NFL begins long before the professional journey starts.”

