Miami (FL) visits Ndongo and Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets have gone 13-5 in home games. Georgia Tech has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hurricanes are 2-16 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) allows 80.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.