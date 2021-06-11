ajc logo
Miami faces Atlanta following Rogers' strong performance

Georgia News | 24 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Miami looks to follow up a strong showing by Thursday starter Rogers

Atlanta Braves (29-31, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (27-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +115, Braves -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Rogers. Rogers went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Colorado.

The Marlins are 10-9 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Braves are 14-16 against division opponents. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .311 is fifteenth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-6. A.J. Minter earned his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Dylan Floro took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is batting .269.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .502.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .260 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

