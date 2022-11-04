Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia

Schruijer told the Valdosta Daily Times that workers' wages will start between $19 and $25 an hour.

The company will get an undisclosed amount of job training assistance from the state. Schruijer said local officials approved a 12-year graduated property tax break. She said she was unable to give a specific value for how much the city and county were forgoing in taxes.

Grupo Bimbo will also qualify for a Georgia tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $5.2 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. If Grupo Bimbo doesn't owe that much income tax, it will be able to recover the rest of the credit from state income tax payments made by workers.