Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves trying to continue a three-game home winning streak

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Atlanta Braves.

New York has a 31-17 record in home games and a 66-38 record overall. The Mets are 27-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 26-20 record on the road and a 63-42 record overall. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.57.

Thursday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is 10th on the Mets with a .302 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 6-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (foot), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

