X

Mets take on the Braves looking to break road skid

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The New York Mets will aim to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets (30-31, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -121, Mets +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 36-24 record overall and a 16-14 record at home. The Braves are 19-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 30-31 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. The Mets have gone 19-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 17 home runs while slugging .516. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples and four home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 6-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shaun Harris

Solar developers must stop runoff that filled Georgia lake with mud22m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
2h ago

Credit: Submitted

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
22m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
22m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
22m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arcia drives in go-ahead run, Elder recovers as Braves rally to beat Mets 6-4
5h ago
Braves recall Muñoz, acquire former Yankees right-hander Heller from Rays
14h ago
WNBA's Dream lose Aari McDonald for 3 to 4 weeks because of torn labrum
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
23h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top