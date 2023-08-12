Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor scratched with soreness on right side

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been scratched because of soreness on his right side about 30 minutes before the first pitch against Atlanta, likely ending his streak of consecutive games played at 223

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By JERRY BEACH – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was scratched because of soreness on his right side about 30 minutes before the first pitch Friday night against Atlanta, likely ending his streak of consecutive games played at 223.

New York said it would have an update on Lindor after he undergoes testing Saturday. The star shortstop missed five weeks with a right oblique strain in 2021.

Lindor has been one of the few bright spots this season for the retooled Mets, who began the day 52-62 after dealing away six veterans at the trade deadline. He is hitting .440 during a seven-game hitting streak and batting .246 overall with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and an .803 OPS.

Lindor hadn’t missed a game since June 2, 2022, when he sat out against the Los Angeles Dodgers after slamming a hotel door on his finger. He started all but one of the Mets’ first 114 games this season. The 29-year-old switch-hitter appeared as a pinch-hitter June 17 hours after his wife, Katia, gave birth to the couple’s second child.

New York replaced Lindor at shortstop with Jonathan Araúz, who batted ninth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL case: Judge allows search of defense attorney’s laptop
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
4h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
4h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Morton untouched despite career-high 7 walks as the Braves beat the Mets again, 7-0
7m ago
Alford's 79-yard punt return TD helps Falcons to a 19-3 win over Dolphins in preseason...
38m ago
Georgia judge needs more time in lawsuit over blocking the state's ban on...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
9h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
10h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top