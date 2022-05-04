Mets play the Braves leading series 2-1

New York is 18-7 overall and 9-4 at home. The Mets have an 8-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has an 11-15 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Braves rank second in the majors with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson is fourth on the Braves with a .295 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 10 RBI. Austin Riley is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.