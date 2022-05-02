ajc logo
Mets play the Braves after McNeil's 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil had four hits against the Phillies on Sunday

Atlanta Braves (10-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA, .92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil's four-hit game on Sunday.

New York has a 16-6 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the NL.

Atlanta has a 10-13 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Braves have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .571. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

