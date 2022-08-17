ajc logo
X

Mets pitcher Walker (back) exits after 2 innings vs Braves

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia News
21 minutes ago
For the second night in a row, the starting pitcher for the New York Mets has left a game at Atlanta after working just two innings

ATLANTA (AP) — For the second night in a row, the New York Mets' starting pitcher has worked only two innings because of an injury.

Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's contest against Atlanta with back spasms after covering first base for the final out of the second.

Th right-hander was replaced in the third by R.J. Alvarez, who quickly gave up a homer to Robbie Grossman that gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Walker threw just 32 pitches in two scoreless innings, delivering another blow to New York's rotation.

On Monday, Carlos Carrasco also was lifted after two innings, straining his left oblique when he returned to the mound following a rain delay. He went on the injured list and is expected to be out up to a month.

While the Mets have a dominating duo, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, at the top of their rotation, the loss of Carrasco and any time missed by Walker could deprive New York of two more reliable starters.

Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season, while Walker is 10-3 with a 3.36 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker catches a popup from Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson in front of Deven Marrero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker catches a popup from Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson in front of Deven Marrero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker catches a popup from Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson in front of Deven Marrero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney7h ago
A deeper look at the top-10 teams in classes 3A-A
14h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
7h ago
Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A
Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A
Prosecutors seek to limit Clayton sheriff’s statements during trial
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
18m ago
Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins before game vs Mets
55m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top