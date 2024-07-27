Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race as Senga gets hurt again, Martinez hits slam in 8-4 win

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets moved past the Braves for the top NL wild card berth, beating Atlanta 8-4 on Friday night behind J.D. Martinez's grand slam in a seven-run third inning but losing Kodai Senga to another injury in his season debut.

Martinez’s ninth slam was the first of three long balls in the third against Charlie Morton (5-6), who also allowed Mark Vientos' two-run homer and Francisco Alvarez's solo drive.

New York (55-48) won its fifth straight game and moved a season-high seven games over .500 following its 11th win in 14 games. The Mets had dropped 10 games behind the Braves on June 2 and are 31-13 since.