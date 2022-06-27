BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued in metro Atlanta counties
Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, left, talks to a trainer as he leaves during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

1 hour ago
New York Mets pitcher Tyler Megill will be out until at least mid-August after New York moved him to the 60-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tyler Megill will be out until at least mid-August, with the team moving him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.

Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this year.

New York made the 40-man roster move to open a spot for infielder Kramer Robertson, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. New York also activated right-hander Colin Holderman from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Robertson, 27, made his major league debut with St. Louis on May 10 and was 0 for 1 in two games. He was claimed by Atlanta off waivers on June 5. He has hit .242 with six homers, 23 RBIs and 16 steals this season for Triple-A Memphis and Gwinnett of the International League.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

