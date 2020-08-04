Mets' McNeil, Rosario, Canó pulled with injuries vs Braves

McNeil was scratched just before first pitch after experiencing lower back tightness during his pregame routine in the batting cage. The 2019 All-Star was set to make his first start of the season in left field. He's hitting .343 this season.

Rosario was pulled in the third inning with tightness in his left quad. The shortstop grounded out to end the top half of the third but did not run hard down the line. He left the field with a trainer and was replaced at shortstop by Andrés Giménez, who moved over from third base. Luis Guillorme took over at third.