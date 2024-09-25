Mets look to stop 3-game road skid, play the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -185, Mets +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Atlanta has a 43-33 record at home and an 86-71 record overall. The Braves have a 60-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 41-35 on the road and 87-70 overall. The Mets have a 46-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 39 home runs while slugging .561. Michael Harris II is 19-for-45 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs while slugging .468. Jose Iglesias is 18-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.