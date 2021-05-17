ajc logo
Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
New York will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Mets take on Atlanta

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 10-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Mets are 9-5 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.30, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.72.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 7-3, .222 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

