Mets LF Brandon Nimmo exits game against Braves doe to pain in his side

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves after the fourth inning with what appeared to be a pain in his side.

The Mets said Nimmo had "right intercostal irritation.”

Nimmo was visited by manager Carlos Mendoza and a trainer during his at-bat in the second inning against Max Fried. Nimmo appeared to motion toward his right side before taking a practice swing. He remained in the game, drew a walk and played the next two innings in the field before being replaced by Tyrone Taylor.