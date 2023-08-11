Mets host the Braves in first of 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (72-41, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-62, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (10-10, 3.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (6-5, 5.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -175, Mets +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

New York has a 52-62 record overall and a 28-24 record at home. The Mets have gone 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 72-41 record overall and a 35-21 record in road games. The Braves have a 31-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .246 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 40 home runs while slugging .604. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (wrist), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

