Mets' deGrom to start, McNeil activated from IL vs Braves

DeGrom was pulled after three innings Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs with the discomfort in his right shoulder. It was the second straight outing the right-hander exited with an arm issue — he was lifted from a game June 11 against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

An MRI showed no damage to deGrom's shoulder. DeGrom threw a bullpen Saturday — his 33rd birthday — and felt good, setting up the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner to pitch on his normal four days of rest.