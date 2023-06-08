X

Mets come into matchup against the Braves on losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The New York Mets look to stop their five-game slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets (30-32, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -173, Mets +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to end their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 37-24 record overall and a 17-14 record in home games. The Braves have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

New York has a 30-32 record overall and a 15-20 record on the road. The Mets have gone 19-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 home runs, 29 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .331 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .284 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 10 doubles, four triples and four home runs. Starling Marte is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

