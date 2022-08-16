Mets' Carrasco likely out up to a month with oblique strain

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trail New York by 4 1/2 games in the division. His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning — he came back after the break and got the last out, but winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

“We’re just going to wait to see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Carrasco said after the game. “This is my first time that I’ve felt something like this. It just happened on the last pitch of the game.”