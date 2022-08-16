ajc logo
Mets' Carrasco likely out up to a month with oblique strain

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

1 hour ago
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique in a game this week against Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation.

The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgement season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.

The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trail New York by 4 1/2 games in the division. His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning — he came back after the break and got the last out, but winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

“We’re just going to wait to see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Carrasco said after the game. “This is my first time that I’ve felt something like this. It just happened on the last pitch of the game.”

Carrasco had been 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Acquired with star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with Cleveland before the 2021 season, Carrasco was injured and went 1-5 in his first year with the Mets.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

