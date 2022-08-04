Mets C James McCann comes off IL, Patrick Mazeika sent down

“It’s one of those things you control what you can control,” McCann said before the series opener against the Braves. “Obviously, the faith that they’ve put in us means a lot. But their expectations for me are never going to be as high as my expectations for me. I know what I can contribute to this team, both offensively and defensively.”

McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year deal with New York in December 2020. He was batting just .183 with two homers in 30 games when he was activated.

He has been limited this season due to a broken hamate bone in his left hand and a left oblique injury he suffered while trying to make a tag against Miami on July 10.

McCann returned to the NL East leaders two days after Jacob deGrom made his season debut after missing the first four-plus months recovering from a scapula injury.

DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, is expected to start the series finale against the second-place Braves on Sunday, one day after three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch in a doubleheader.

“Finally got the 1-2 punch that everyone dreamed of,” McCann said. “And the way everyone’s throwing one through five, it has been a lot of fun to watch.”

