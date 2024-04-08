BreakingNews
Fulton DA’s office urges appeals court not to hear Fani Willis disqualification
Mets add fresh arm to bullpen by calling up Sulser while Ramírez designated for assignment

The New York Mets have designated right-hander Yohan Ramírez for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse
21 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Looking to add a fresh arm to their bullpen, the New York Mets designated right-hander Yohan Ramírez for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the roster move was necessary because right-hander Julio Teheran was to have his pitch count restricted in his debut with the team on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. Teheran, 33, signed with New York on Friday.

Ramírez was 0-1 with an 11.81 ERA in three games. He threw two innings on Saturday, allowing four hits and five runs at Cincinnati and so would not have been available on Monday night.

“The challenging part when we left camp was we knew we had some pitchers who were out of options, so now here we are,” Mendoza said. “... I hate it.”

Sulser pitched six scoreless innings for the Mets in spring training. He allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona in 2023. In five seasons with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Miami and Arizona, Sulser is 7-13 with a 3.87 ERA in 129 games, all in relief.

