Metro Atlanta school system remains virtual citing virus

The DeKalb County School District said Monday cases of the illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, aren't dropping enough for students to return to classrooms safely. The system has about 100,000 students in heavily populated metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported the district's plan calls for offering in-person classes a few days a week if infection rates in the east metro Atlanta county drop below 100 infections per 100,000 people for two straight weeks.