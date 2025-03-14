Metheny scores 24, Liberty beats Kennesaw State 81-79 in Conference USA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 24 points and Liberty beat Kennesaw State 81-79 on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

The Flames secured a spot in a conference title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Metheny went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Flames (27-6). Colin Porter added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Taelon Peter shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.