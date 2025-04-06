Mervis hits two home runs as Marlins down Braves 4-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami first baseman Matt Mervis tallied his first two homers of the season in his first career two-home run game as the Marlins evened the series with a 4-0 win over the Braves on Saturday.

Mervis put the Marlins up 2-0 with a two-run blast in the first and his seventh inning solo shot gave Miami a 4-0 lead. Starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (1-1) pitched a scoreless five innings in which he allowed four hits, no walks and he struck out four.

After giving up seven hits with runners in scoring position in Friday’s 10-0 loss to Atlanta, the Braves went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Miami’s pitching staff Saturday. The Marlins tallied 11 strikeouts as a team.