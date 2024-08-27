Merrifield leads Braves against the Twins after 5-hit performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -111, Twins -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Whit Merrifield's five-hit game on Monday.

Minnesota is 37-27 at home and 72-59 overall. The Twins have hit 162 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Atlanta is 35-32 on the road and 71-60 overall. The Braves have a 44-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .583. Merrifield is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (hand), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.