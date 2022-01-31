Mercury trade Vaughn to Dream for draft pick

Vaughn played a key role in Phoenix's run to the 2021 WNBA Finals, averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds as a backup to Brittney Griner.

The 6-foot-4 center has played 12 WNBA seasons with the Mercury, Washington Mystics and two stints for the New York Liberty. She has career averages of 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.