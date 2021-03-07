Mercer women top Wofford to claim 3rd SoCon title in 4 years

Mercer (19-6) won its third SoCon title in the past four years — with the lone exception last season when Samford claimed it. The Bears didn't have to face the defending champions in the tournament this season — after losing twice in the regular season — because the top-seeded Bulldogs were upset in the first round by ETSU.

Wofford (13-11) made program history by playing in its first SoCon championship game.