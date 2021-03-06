Mercer, Wofford meet in SoCon quarters

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Terriers are 9-0 when holding opponents to 41 percent or worse from the field, and 6-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bears are 8-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 8-10 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

RECENT GAMES: Mercer has scored 75.4 points and allowed 68.6 points over its last five games. Wofford has managed 70 points and given up 69 over its last five.

