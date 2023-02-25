X
Mercer wins 72-50 over Citadel

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Luis Hurtado's 12 points, the Mercer Bears defeated The Citadel Bulldogs 72-50 on Saturday

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Luis Hurtado's 12 points helped Mercer defeat The Citadel 72-50 on Saturday.

Hurtado had eight rebounds for the Bears (13-18, 6-12 Southern Conference). Jalyn McCreary added 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Kamar Robertson shot 3 for 6 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The win snapped a five-game slide for the Bears.

Stephen Clark finished with 14 points, three steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs (10-21, 5-13). Elijah Morgan added 11 points for The Citadel. In addition, Tony Carpio had nine points and six rebounds.

Mercer pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 23 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

