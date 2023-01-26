Mercer wins 71-67 in OT over East Tennessee State

McCreary also had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-12, 3-6 Southern Conference). Shawn Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds. James Glisson III scored 13 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5). Jaden Seymour added 11 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State.