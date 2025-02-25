Mercer visits East Tennessee State after Peterson's 27-point outing

Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-12, 10-6 SoCon)
Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Mercer after Quimari Peterson scored 27 points in East Tennessee State's 73-68 win over the Wofford Terriers.
The Buccaneers are 12-3 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.6.
The Bears have gone 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.
East Tennessee State's average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.5 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.
Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.6 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
