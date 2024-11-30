Mercer visits Bethune-Cookman on 4-game road skid

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman leads the SWAC with 17.0 fast break points.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 53.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 60.3 Bethune-Cookman gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 11.0 points for the Wildcats.

Ariana Bennett is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.