Mercer uses 3 takeaways to keep The Citadel winless, 38-16

Carter Peevy passed for two touchdowns, Ken Standley had a pick-6 on the third offensive play of the game and Mercer cruised past The Citadel 38-16
Georgia News
1 hour ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for two touchdowns, Ken Standley had a pick-6 on the third offensive play of the game and Mercer cruised past The Citadel 38-16 on Saturday.

It was Mercer's third straight game with an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bears defense finished the game with three takeaways. Richie Coffey scooped up a fumble and returned it to the 15-yard line, setting up Peevy's pass to Al Wooten II for a 24-10 lead. Tavion McCarthy sealed the game on an interception with 4:32 remaining.

Wooten had one touchdown receiving and another rushing for Mercer (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference).

Brayden Smith's first career touchdown for Mercer came on a 50-yard run with 14:51 left in the fourth to make it 31-10.

Graeson Underwood was 13 of 27 for 139 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for The Citadel (0-9, 0-6).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause15m ago

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels
12h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
9h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
2h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: AP

McCloud throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 TDs to lead JMU over Georgia State 42-14
26m ago
Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21
34m ago
King, Smith power Georgia Tech in 45-17 victory at Virginia
59m ago
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
9h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top