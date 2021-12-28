Mercer, The Citadel start conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: The rugged Hayden Brown has put up 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche has paired with Brown and is maintaining an average of 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Felipe Haase, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 50 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 65.