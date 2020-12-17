X

Mercer takes on Georgia Southwestern

The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Hurricanes of Division II Georgia Southwestern

Georgia Southwestern vs. Mercer (6-1)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Hurricanes of Division II Georgia Southwestern. Mercer lost 88-81 at Georgia State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Felipe Haase has maintained a per-game average of 12.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears, while Neftali Alvarez has accounted for 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.FEATHERY FELIPE: Through seven games, Mercer's Felipe Haase has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears offense scored 69.5 points per contest in those 11 games.

