Mercer seeks revenge on Chattanooga

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 14-4 when it scores at least 70.

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Bears are 8-9 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Chattanooga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the nation. The Mercer defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

