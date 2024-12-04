Mercer secures 86-72 victory over West Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson's 24 points helped Mercer defeat West Georgia 86-72 on Wednesday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Ahmad Robinson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Alex Holt had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Wolves (0-10) were led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who posted 23 points and 11 rebounds. Demetrus Johnson II added 12 points for West Georgia. Rickey Ballard also put up 11 points.