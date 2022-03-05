Hamburger icon
Mercer rolls past Western Carolina in SoCon tournament

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kamar Robertson recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mercer to an 81-53 win over Western Carolina in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney on Friday night.

James Glisson III had 13 points for Mercer (16-16). Jalen Johnson added 11 points. Felipe Haase had 10 points.

Nick Robinson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (11-21). Vonterius Woolbright added 11 points and six rebounds. Cam Bacote had 11 points.

