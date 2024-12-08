Mercer plays Stetson after Johnson's 24-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Stetson after Tyler Johnson scored 24 points in Mercer's 86-72 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Hatters are 1-1 in home games. Stetson allows 81.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 16.6 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 5.3.

Stetson's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 84.5 points per game, 2.9 more than the 81.6 Stetson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is shooting 54.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hatters.

Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.